Posing as senior official, Delhi clerk dupes people of Rs 1.75 crore; held

Police on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old upper division clerk in the Delhi education department and her son for allegedly duping job-seekers to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

Nutan Puri, a resident of Ashok Vihar, allegedly impersonated as a deputy director in the education directorate, police said. Her son Rahul alias Joel Shaw (32) played an active role in cheating job aspirants.

In 2017, when Puri was working at the education department’s Pitampura zone, she was approached by a private school teacher woman who wanted a job in a government school.

“Puri ensured the woman that she can get her job of a guest teacher at a government school. She asked her to submit a few documents and took money on different occasions. When the woman could not get the job, Puri offered her a permanent job and lured her further,” said a senior police associated with the probe.

The officer said, during this time, the woman’s relatives and people known to her also approached Puri and all were promised jobs. “She took Rs 5 to Rs 20 lakh from each of them depending on their budget and the kind of job she promised them. She showed them files and documents of the education department to make them believe she was a senior officer,” the officer said.

When they did not get the job and tried to contact Puri, she went underground. The applicants then realised they had been cheated and filed a complaint.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest), Aslam Khan said teams were formed and Puri’s location was traced through her phone numbers. “On Thursday, our teams tracked her to a guest house in Safdarjung Enclave where she was hiding with her son,” the DCP said.

“Presently posted in the science branch in Lajpat Nagar, Puri impersonated as a deputy director in the education department. She collected Rs 1.75 crore from 19 people,” Khan said.

His son Rohit allegedly collected the money and met some of the job-seekers on behalf of his mother.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 02:58 IST