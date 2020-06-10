e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi

Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi

The rain was a result of a trough (low-pressure area) running from north Pakistan to over the Bay of Bengal across northern Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said.

delhi Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13. (Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)
The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13. (Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)
         

Thunderstorms and rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing respite from the heat.

The rain was a result of a trough (low-pressure area) running from north Pakistan to over the Bay of Bengal across northern Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said.

Light rains and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour were witnessed in parts of Delhi, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, as reported by news agency PTI.

The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

Monsoon has advanced into parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and northern Bay of Bengal; most parts of Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura and some parts of Assam and Nagaland.

tags
top news
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on Ganguly
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In