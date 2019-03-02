Security stepped up at JNU, curbs on outsiders

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has increased security at its campus in the backdrop of ongoing tension between India and Pakistan and has urged everyone to cooperate during checking at the varsity’s gates.

In a circular dated February 27, JNU’s chief security officer (CSO) Naveen Yadav said, “Understanding the seriousness of tension currently prevailing at the border, the JNU community is requested to reach out to the Delhi police in case any suspicious person or activity is seen at the campus.”

Yadav said the circular was issued after receiving a Delhi Police advisory. The circular also mentioned three phone numbers, including two 24x7 help lines, in case of any “emergency”.

Earlier on February 19, members of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) had urged the Delhi Police to ensure safety and security of students at the varsity’s campus. The appeal had come after some videos were circulated on social networking sites which purportedly showed people raising “anti-JNU” slogans during protests against the Pulwama terror attack.

According to JNU students, security has been stepped up in the last two days. “Security guards are not letting any outsider in unless a student or teacher personally receives them at the gate,” said an M Phil student, wishing to remain anonymous. Students called the measures “unnecessary”. “No other university has increased campus security in Delhi. This will only add to the wrong perception people have about JNU and its students. We are already disturbed by how people were seen raising anti-JNU slogans during protests organised in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack,” another M Phil student said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 00:44 IST