Delhi News

‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal tweets after Delhi’s Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 90 per cent mark

The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 12,323.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman in a mobile coronavirus testing vehicle at Mehrauli in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi on Monday recorded 707 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the tally past the 1.46 lakh mark. The death toll in the national capital from the disease mounted to 4,131 after 20 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As per the latest statistics, Delhi’s virus recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent mark, as out of total 1,46,134 cases recorded so far, 1,31,657 people have recovered, discharged or migrated.

 

Sharing city’s positive trend, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Over 90% of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7% cases are active now. Slowly and steadily, the people of Delhi are defeating Corona.

While the number of infections recorded on Monday are comparatively lower than city’s tally in the last few days, a gradual decline in testing was also recorded, which indicates lesser people were tested by the state authorities. The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 12,323 - 3,311 through RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat and 9,012 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi has total 10,346 active cases, out of which 5,637 cases are being treated in home isolation.

On Sunday, Delhi daily cases count was 1,300 and 13 deaths were reported.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.

