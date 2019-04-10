Smarter classrooms to come up in government’s schools of excellence

The Delhi government has decided to implement the “connected classrooms” programme in its five schools of excellence (SoE) from this academic session with an aim to give students access to learn outside of traditional setting.

Under the programme, a “technology enabled” classroom will be set up as a pilot project in all the five schools — in Rohini, Khichripur, Kalkaji, Madanpur Khadar and Dwarka. In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday, the heads of these schools (HoS’) were asked to use the classrooms “strategically”.

A senior official at the DoE said that the department will set up these classrooms in collaboration with a private firm that conceived the concept.

“The students will be given chromebooks (a smaller form of laptops) with their study material uploaded. The students will be able to access the entire syllabus this way. They will be able to access video and audio clips related to their syllabus. We already have smart classrooms where teacher would use projector to teach students. But, here students will be able to access the e-material on their own,” the official said.

Mohammad Shariq, head of the school of excellence, Kalkaji, said, “This is the first time when such classrooms will be set up in government schools in Delhi. It will give government school students an extraordinary exposure. The e-content available for the students in the chrome books will be in form of audio, video and animation. Most importantly it will help teachers to provide instant feedback to students after taking a quick assessment in form of multiple choice questions (MCQs),” he said.

Five schools of excellence— the only completely English medium state-run schools— were started by the Delhi government in 2018. The DoE, in association with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has started imparting training to teachers from Tuesday. “The teachers will be given basic training for three days till Thursday. The HoS’ have been asked to depute three subject teachers (Maths, Science and social science) and a computer teacher to attend the training,” the DoE official said.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 07:59 IST