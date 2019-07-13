Sports car performs stunts at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, video goes viral

Security personnel deployed around high-security Vijay Chowk, next to the Parliament, were caught off guard early Saturday morning as the driver of a white Nissan GT-R sports car performed dangerous stunts at the Rajpath-Vijay Chowk intersection before zooming away. The incident took place around 4.30 am.

The stunts were captured on a CCTV camera installed near the intersection. The footage was circulated on social media, prompting the Delhi Police to form a team to identify the car, establish its ownership and prosecute the person, who allegedly performed the stunts. Police said they got specific leads about the car’s ownership and learnt that the car was parked at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera.

“A team is being sent to the farmhouse to verify the information. If the car is found there, we will identify the person who was drove the car and performed stunts at the Vijay Chowk roundabout. The person will be challaned for dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said a police officer.

In the 36-second video footage, the white sports car, costing more than R2 crore in Indian market, is seen taking two sharp drifts of the traffic policeman shelter, erected in the middle of the Vijay Chowk roundabout, before it zoomed away.

The screeching sound of the car’s tyres and its engine grabbed the attention of the security personnel. The media crew and morning walkers, who were present at Vijay Chowk, rushed to safety when they saw the allegedly speeding car. But by the time security personnel swung into action, the car had sped away.

