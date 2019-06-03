Student, teacher suspected to have died of heatstroke in Gurugram, Delhi

Two people, a student and a school teacher, are suspected to have died of a heat stroke in the national capital region.

In Gurugram, a 19-year-old class 12 student is suspected to have died of a heat stroke on Saturday, the police said Sunday. The victim, a resident of Manesar, had gone to school in the morning and had slept upon his return. According to his family, he did not wake up till late in the afternoon. At first, they thought he was sleeping off the exhaustion, but rushed him to a private hospital after they could not wake him up. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. The police said the incident was reported around 5pm.

Manesar station house officer Satender said the victim, identified only by his first name as Hemant, was a student of a private school in Bilaspur.

“Police received information of his death from the hospital. His parents said he was exhausted and slept after returning from school. When he did not wake up, he was rushed to a Rockland Hospital in IMT-Manesar, where he was declared brought dead. His parents said in their statement that he had died of a heat stroke,” the SHO said.

An autopsy was done Sunday and the body was handed over to the family. “It is suspected that he died of a heat stroke. However, the exact cause of death would be known after autopsy report is received,” said SHO.

Inquest proceedings initiated under CrPC Section 174.

In Delhi, the family of Uday Chandra Jha, 50, a government school teacher, who died Saturday, claimed he died due to a heatstroke. Doctors, however, said that the death appeared to having been caused due to a cardiac arrest, but would know for sure only after getting the autopsy report.

