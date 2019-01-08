2 teens, including minor, beat 24-year-old man to death with brick in Delhi’s Chhatarpur

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death with a brick by two teenagers, one of whom was a minor, in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Sunday night, police said.

Police have nabbed the two suspects and said that the murder was a result of a three-month-old argument.

Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south), identified the deceased man as Gulshan, a resident of Chhatarpur village. Gulshan was unemployed. Gulshan’s mother found him missing from home on Sunday night after which she had begun searching for him and found his body.

The police received a call around 11.10pm about his body lying in a vacant plot of land near his home. CCTV footage showed the two teenagers, with whom Gulshan had a quarrel, entering the house around the time of the crime.

Police said the two confessed that on Sunday, they went to Gulshan’s house and lured him to a vacant plot and beat him to death.

