Theatre is an essential part of my life, I have been doing it for 50 years: Anjan Srivastav

If films are life, theatre is considered its soul. And veteran actor Anjan Srivastav, is someone who has dabbled in both media over the years, dedicatedly. “I have completed 50 years in theatre, [that too] without any break. I started from Kolkata in the year 1968... and I loved those theatrical vibes. That was, the [exact] moment when I decided to continue it, forever. In 1978, I moved to Mumbai and pursued my passion for dramatics,” says Srivastav, who is famously known for his critically-acclaimed show Wagle Ki Duniya on DD National. “The role was such that people still call me Wagle,” he laughs.

The actor was recently in the Capital for a play, Kahani Teri Meri, which is compilation of two classic stories by Premchand and Dharamvir Bharti, and directed by Atul Satya Koushik. “The play has woven (these) two stories together in a beautiful manner. Set in a village, the situation and problems that were written 60 years back, are still relevant today. That is the beauty of Premchand’s work,” shares Srivastav.

The actor often visits Delhi for shooting schedules and other purposes. “I have been here a lot of times... There was a time when Doordarshan used to invite me here during their New Year celebrations, almost every year,” he shares reminiscing good ol’ days.

Talk about Delhi and you surely can’t miss dilli ka khana. But the actor rues, “I am never too free to gorge on too many food items because I am very choosy that way. I demand a certain type of food from the host while travelling and I like to stick to my diet.”

Among his many roles, the actor is known for his work in movies such as Gol Maal (1979) and Bemisal (1982). He done more than 180 movies and 34 TV series so far. He says, “Acting is an essential part of my life and it gives me fire. It fulfils me with immense joy. I don’t look back but when I do, it’s only to learn from [my past] mistakes,” says Srivastav.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:39 IST