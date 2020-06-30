e-paper
Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR: IMD

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.

Jun 30, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Earlier, IMD had predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ in the city on June 29.
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.

“Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.

Earlier, IMD had predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ in the city on June 29.

