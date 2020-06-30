Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR: IMD

delhi

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:33 IST

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.

“Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.

Earlier, IMD had predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ in the city on June 29.