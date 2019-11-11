Traffic diversions in central and north Delhi on Monday in view of Guru Parv; avoid these roads

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:04 IST

Traffic in central and parts of north Delhi is expected to be hit on Monday as the Delhi traffic police has planned a series of diversions along certain stretches to accommodate a religious procession marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday, which fall on the route of ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession as part of the celebrations.

The Nagar Kirtan procession will be taken out a day before Gurpurab on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Delhi traffic police said that the procession will begin at 10 am from Sishganj Gurudwara in Chandni Chowk and conclude at Gurudwara Nanak Piao, Grand Trunk Karnal road around 9 pm on Monday.

“Thousands of devotees, school children and bands will be part of the procession, they added. The procession will pass through Kodiapul, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Church mission road, Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate Chowk, Qutub Road, Azad Market, Roshanara Road, Shakti Nagar Chowk and will culminate at Gurudwara Nanak Piao,” the advisory read.

It added, “Traffic will be affected on these routes and surrounding areas due to procession and commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes.”