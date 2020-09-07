Two suspected members of Babbar Khalsa International held in Delhi after shootout, six pistols 40 rounds seized

delhi

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:04 IST

Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspected members of the banned militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) after a brief exchange of fire near Nirankari ground in north Delhi.

Police said the suspected BKI members had come to Delhi from Punjab late at night on Saturday to collect a consignment of illegal arms and ammunition.

At least six rounds of fire were exchanged between the suspected BKI members and the police personnel. Six pistols and 40 cartridges were seized from the arrested duo, who have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both the arrested accused belong to Ludhiana in Punjab, said Delhi Police’s special cell officials, who were involved in the operation.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (special cell), Delhi Police, said that Dilawar is a key member of the BKI and he was deported to India from Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), last year in a terror-related case.

“The arrested persons have revealed that they had planned to kill some politicians in Punjab and the arms and ammunition were being procured for the mission. We cannot disclose the names of their potential targets because of their safety and security,” said DCP Yadav.

The special cell team had been intercepting telephonic conversations of an illegal arms supplier based in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and keeping a tab on their activities for the past few months. They came to know recently that two persons from Punjab would visit Delhi to collect a consignment of illegal arms and ammunition, the DCP said.

Later, the special cell team learnt that the delivery of the consignment would take place near Nirankari ground in Burari, north Delhi, late at night on Saturday. Accordingly, a trap was laid in the area and two persons were arrested after an exchange of fire while they were walking to a taxi in which they had come from Punjab, the DCP said.

“Nobody was hurt in the shootout. We are interrogating the arrested accused, who are wanted in some other cases in Punjab as well,” the DCP added.