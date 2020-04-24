With hospitals out of bounds, home health care providers step in to help

delhi

Thirty-four-year-old Shikha, whose mother is a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy, was in Catch-22 situation when the lockdown was first announced. She knew that taking her mother to the hospital for chemotherapy sessions was going to put her mother at risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and not having her treatment would mean her cancer would grow.

Out of sheer desperation, Shikha searched high and low for options and got to know about a home health care service provider that was offering chemotherapy at home. After undergoing two sessions of the chemotherapy at home, her mother now believes that such services are essential in times of crisis.

“Initially, I was a little apprehensive about chemo at home because at hospitals, one tends to get personal attention and care. This is extremely significant for a cancer patient. But, after availing of the sessions from home health care service Portea Medical, I got to know that their process was indeed beneficial,” she said.

Home health care services is supportive care which is generally provided by licensed health care professionals and include both medical treatment and daily assistance to patients and the elderly.

The service is seeing many takers during the lockdown. Home health care service providers say there has been an increase in calls seeking nursing services, care for ailments such as diabetes, and even flu for which patients would have otherwise visited a hospital.

Dr Vishal Sehgal, medical director of Portea Medical, said the he has been receiving more calls seeking care for illnesses for which the patients would have, on a normal day, visited the out-patient department of any hospital.

“We try to sanitise our staff and conduct regular checks with all necessary precautions to give the best services to our clients,” he said.

Prateek of Elders Home Care Services said while the number calls to his office has not increased as such, a majority of calls these days seek 24-hour services, rather than the 12-hour services, as clients fear that if the health service provider leaves, (s)he might contract the Covid-19 infection.

“We are only entertaining clients for 24-hour services because along with transport issues, there is a safety issue as well. Even attendants are not comfortable moving in and out,” he said.

Aarti Sharma, a nursing staff at Life Circle Health Services, says calls have dipped because everyone is working from home, so they can look after their near and dear ones. Only those who do not have a care provider are calling for their services.

“We are getting more calls from the elderly people. Since helps have stopped coming, and relatives are unable to do such work, we have major calls from the elderly seeking our assistance. Other patients who are bedridden, semi-mobile or paralysed also seek our help,” she said.