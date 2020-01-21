Woman found dead with stab wounds, son with his throat slit in Delhi

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:36 IST

A 36-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead inside their house in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday, police said.

The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The husband of the woman died couple of years back, they said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem.

Further details are awaited, police added.