Home / Delhi News / Woman found dead with stab wounds, son with his throat slit in Delhi

Woman found dead with stab wounds, son with his throat slit in Delhi

The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

delhi Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The husband of the woman died couple of years back, police said.
The husband of the woman died couple of years back, police said.(File photo for representation)
         

A 36-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead inside their house in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday, police said.

The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The husband of the woman died couple of years back, they said. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem.

Further details are awaited, police added.

