Woman kept chained to her bed by husband rescued in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

delhi

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:56 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said it, along with the Delhi Police, rescued a 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly chained to a bed in her house by her husband in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri.

The DCW in a statement said when a team of its members and local police reached the spot, the woman was lying on the floor with her feet bound by iron chains. The woman lives with her three children aged 5, 7 and 1 years. She alleged that her husband had been torturing her and she has been kept chained for the past six months.

The DCW said it got to know about the woman from a ground volunteer, who informed the commission that the woman was kept chained and was living in a miserable condition in Trilokpuri.

“ The woman has been married for 11 years. The room in which the woman was kept had no fan and had a terrible stench as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that her mental health has also deteriorated. Her husband was not in the house when the team reached there and found the woman lying in torn clothes,” a DCW member said.

A video shared by the DCW shows the woman sitting on the floor, bound by iron chains with a lock. In the video, the woman is heard saying, while pointing to the wounds on her legs, “I have been married for 11 years. After I had my third child, my husband and in-laws who live nearby started torturing me. My husband beats me up badly.”

According to DCW officials, the woman’s husband runs a flour mill. “The woman was perfectly fine earlier and it was after the third child that her husband and in-laws started torturing her,” a DCW member said.

The DCW also spoke to the children, who confirmed that their father beats up their mother. The woman was freed in the morning and taken to Kalyanpuri police station. Later she was taken to a hospital for treatment. DCW said they will help in her rehabilitation.

A senior police officer said, “The woman’s statement has been recorded. We are in the process of registering an FIR in the matter.”