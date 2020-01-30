Delhi school events: Mt Columbus marks annual day with zest

delhi

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:37 IST

Mount Columbus School, Dakshinpuri, celebrated its annual day titled Columbian Arena with zest. It was an occasion of celebration, felicitation, feasting and festivity when students presented not only their wonderful performances but also received honours for their curricular and co-curricular achievements.

The chief guests were Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India. School chairman Harish Chinai blessed the students. Other dignitaries present were manager Man Mohan Goyal, trustees Rakesh Krishan, Anil Puri, Upendra Puri and Ashwani Puri. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, other dignitaries and the principal. The chairman welcomed the guests. Principal Aditi Roy shared the school’s annual report. The cultural extravaganza started with Ganesh Vandana by students. The programme had the theme Books and Their Importance. Students in colourful attire enthralled the audience with their presentations. Meritorious students were awarded trophies in the prize distribution ceremony.

The chief guest was superlative in his appreciation of the students, teachers and the management. He said he was honoured to visit Mount Columbus School. He lauded the vision and hard work of students and their mentors. The chairman proposed the vote of thanks. The programme culminated with the national anthem.

Sports Day

St Anthony’s School, Hauz Khas, celebrated its sports day titled Anthonian Sport D’oro at Thyagraj Stadium.

The day started with a rendition by the choir to the Almighty followed by the welcoming of chief guest Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, guest of honour Somnath Bharti and special guests Manoj Kumar and Shibani Gulati, an alumnus of the school. The chief guest declared the Annual Sports Meet open by releasing balloons and unfurling the jubilee flag with the theme, Enrich, Empower and Enkindle. The sports captain administered an oath to students to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. Students displayed their physical prowess in field drills, zumba, yoga, taekwondo and acrobatics. Junior and senior athletic and track events such as hurdle race, Three Musketeers, yoga ball race, sandwich race and relay race were organised.

This was followed by the prize distribution for track events. The day filled with fervour and exhilaration, the joys of winning and the pride of giving one’s best. The event came to an end with the Fit India formation by students and the vote of thanks.

Award Giving Ceremony

St Paul’s School, Aya Nagar, organised the award giving ceremony for the best house.

Excellent performances in academics, games and co-curricular activities were witnessed at the St Paul’s compound throughout the year. The students performed competitively in inter-house activities such as dramatics, recitations, group songs and group dances, debates, declamations, extempore, sports and rangoli making. The aim was to motivate the students and infuse a sense of healthy competition among them. This year also all the four houses, Ashoka, Laxmibai, Pratap and Shivaji, participated in different competitions with enthusiasm. Laxmibai House emerged as the winner of the rolling trophy, securing the first position while Shivaji House was the runner-up. Other houses also performed well. Rev Fr Aju Abraham gave away the ever rolling trophy to the best house and praised their efforts. Headmistress Valsamma Philip congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts, hard work and commitment of the house mistress, captain and vice-captain.

Scholar Badge Ceremony

Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, observed a scholar badge ceremony for the academic session.

A total of 264 meritorious students were felicitated at a two-day ceremony. The ceremony began with a rendition by the school band Irus and the junior orchestra. Principal Bindu Sehgal welcomed the gathering and shared her words of wisdom with the parents. The principal, other heads of the school and grandparents, felicitated the achievers. A hundred and seven students received the blue blazer and blue tie for their stellar performance for six years. The remaining students received blue blazers, blue badges and green badges for notable academic excellence. The ceremony culminated with the vote of thanks and a rendition of the national anthem on the flute by Aadyant Joshi, a student of Class 9A.

Annual Sports Day

Sports Day makes school life lively, interesting, and memorable. This was proved true when Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road celebrated its Annual Sports Day.

The guest of honour was Air Marshal MSG Menon VSM, Director General (Works and Ceremonials). Lakshmi Menon felicitated the outstanding sportspersons. The programme began with a dance performance, yoga anthem, and a green presentation. Principal Sunita Gupta welcomed the guests and the sports captain presented the Sports Day report. The students of Scouts and Bulbuls and of the different sadans presented the march past Hum Qadam with vigour. The proceedings included track events by junior and senior students, Sporty Beans and Umbrella Drill, Terandaazi: The Archery show; Telegames and Weaving Colours and Fitness Rainbow. Cheering by the parents spurred the students to perform better. The vice principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Mastermind G.K Quiz

The second edition of the Mastermind GK Quiz was organised at The Air Force School, Subroto Park.

Two preliminary written rounds were conducted for all students during the year. The winners of these rounds were selected to form the five teams named Ganga, Narmada, Yamuna, Krishna and Saraswati. These teams battled it out on the stage in the final round with the audience also participating. The special guest Wg Cdr Pushpa Thakur, ED TAFS and principal Amita Gupta gave away the prizes to the winning and runners-up teams. The Krishna team was declared the champion. They were awarded trophies, certificates and books. The second prize was shared by Saraswati team and Narmada team.

Sports Day

Bala Pritam Guru Harkishan International Public School, Vasant Vihar celebrated its Sports Day.

The event began with guard of honour by the NCC to the chief guest, high commission of Zambia Dellwe Ndhlema Mumbai and guest of honour, Dr SN Singh, chairman of school management committee, high commissioner of Congo Mossi Nyamle and first secretary Nsengiyumva Maxime embassy of Burundi. The chief guest, the chairman, and principal Capt Adarsh Juneja (retd) took the salute of the march past. The students took the oath administered by head girl Miss Diksha of Class 12. The sports torch was lit by the outstanding national player of the school, Kemoket and Zainab. Inspired by the Fit India programme, music teacher Neeta Chakraborty presented an aerobics drill. The principal welcomed the guest and parents and presented reports. The chief guest and principal handed over the trophy for the best marching squad to Indira house and overall trophy to Subhash House. The best athlete trophy boys and girls were given to Kamoket and Sakshi, both of Class 10. Senior teacher Neena Kulshreshtha proposed the vote of thanks.

Winter Carnival

Deep Public School, Vasant Kunj, celebrated a Winter Carnival which had something for everyone, be it children or adults.

Teachers put ups stalls, showcasing their creative abilities. A variety of rides for tiny tots were available at the carnival. The school ground pulsated with music and a lively crowd. An array of edible delights, raffle draw and exciting prizes ensured an unforgettable time. The zeal exhibited by the visitors and participants made the carnival memorable.

Online Fun Quiz - Kahoot

The students of The Foundation School, Sadiq Nagar, took part in an online fun quiz, Kahoot. It was based on festivals celebrated during the year. Kahoot is an online game-based learning platform, used as an educational tool in schools and other educational institutions. Its learning games or Kahoots are multiple-choice quizzes that can be accessed via a web browser. The teachers compiled a set of age-appropriate questions on festivals celebrated in India and globally. The festivals included Raksha Bandhan, Janmashthami, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hoi An Lantern, Hanukkah and Christmas. Some examples of the questions asked were “Which country is shaped like the letter ‘S’? What popular dish is cooked during Thanksgiving? Which festival of lights is celebrated in our country and which one abroad?” In each section of Class 2, the students were divided into groups of five and each group leader was given a mobile phone with the Kahoot app. The children were then given instructions on how to enrol as a team for the quiz. Once the game began, the excitement of the students began to mount. They were told beforehand how to press the correct option to gain points and the fastest finger first would score the maximum! The students settled into the game smoothly, after getting a little fazed in the first two questions. Soon they got the hang of it and then there was no looking back! In fact they started answering even the complicated questions! The exercise was an energising mind game where reading and understanding the questions to answering quickly were equally on test.