delhi

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:08 IST

Gyan Bharati organises singing competition

The primary wing of Gyan Bharati School, Saket, hosted the fourth edition of the inter-school group singing competition titled Swaraalap for junior students.

The theme for the event was Maa. The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of renowned music personalities and judges for the day, Pandit Kailash Sharma an eminent flautist and Pandit Mukesh Sharma one of India’s leading exponent of Sarod.

Children from 20 prominent schools of Delhi participated. The programme began with a classical dance performance in praise of Goddess Durga, presented by the students. The participants filled the hearts of audience with immense joy with their presentation of melodious songs in their euphonious voice. The rolling trophy was bagged by the choir from Apeejay School, Saket.

The second and the third position swere secured by Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan and The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, respectively. School managing committee member Gaurav Mohan Puri along with the judges gave away the prizes.

Spontania 2019 at DPSG International, Dasna

DPSG International, Dasna, Ghaziabad, hosted Spontania 2019, titled – A Thousand Splendid Suns, its annual creative, visual and performing arts inter-school fest recently. Around 350 students participated in the 10 events and vied for the top honours in theatre, art, craft, music, dance, science, math, French, general knowledge and technology competitions. Social issues like cleanliness and girl child education were taken up through street plays. DPSG International bagged the first position in three events and the second position in other three events.

Debate competition at Apeejay International

Participants from over 25 schools of Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida, debated on the topic Regionalism or Religion -- both key ingredients to Nationalism. On the occasion, the chief guest was Delhi University’s, associate professor Nirmalya Samanta. The debate master was Rohan, who has over a decade’s experience on national and international issues. Students gave logical arguments and the decision for the winner was quite a tough call.

At the end, Samanta motivated and provided a guiding path to the students with his recommendation of books to enrich their minds. Verbattle 2019 concluded with the award ceremony. The best speaker award was bagged by Umang Dhingra, Chahek Oberoi won the best injector award, the runners-up award went to Arijit Sanyal. The best team trophy was lifted by Mayoor School, Noida.

Inter-house Indian music competition

An inter-house Indian music competition was held on the premises of Somerville School, Greater Noida. The event was divided into — group, solo and instrumental categories. The competition was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the spirit of freedom. Each house performed enthusiastically in the spirits of patriotism and paid tributes to the freedom fighters with songs such as, Sandese Aate Hain and Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. The instrumentalists from all four houses mesmerised everyone with their rhythmic presentations. It was indeed an impressive show which demonstrated the high level of musical talent. The judges appreciated the efforts of the participants and declared the results. School principal Mary Thomas congratulated the participants and teachers for putting up a good show.

Jiva Public School, Faridabad, organised the fancy dress competition on various useful aspects of nature. The participants had donned themselves as tulsi, neem, aloe vera, honey, and turmeric. The contestants highlighted the significance of Ayurveda. Participants represented creations like butterfly, Sun, water, rainbow and others.

Environment week celebration

Ryan International School, Noida, organised an environment week in which students planted saplings in the school and its surrounding. School principal Sumita Mukherjee urged the students to make this green venture a part of their daily life and never waste water or electricity and use public transport to save fuel.

Road Safety Day at Herman Gmeiner

The teachers and students of SOS Herman Gmeiner School, Sector-29, Faridabad, organised a Road Safety Day with great enthusiasm and zeal. The objective was to make children and people aware of the importance of road safety rules. Students designed posters and banners to spread awareness among the people. They held posters in their hands to motivate the passersby to follow the traffic rules strictly.

Awareness drive for water harvestingr

St Mary’s Christian School, Sahibabad, organised an awareness drive to promote rain water harvesting. In the initiative, the students sensitised over 1,000 parents. Parents were made aware about the depleting water resources. Students pledged to spread awareness about rain water harvesting through a door-to-door campaign.

Grads International holds National Sports Day

With an objective to promote fitness in teachers, students and other members of the staff, Grads International School, Greater Noida, organised the National Sports Day.

The day saw a remarkable display of physical strength by the management, teaching and administation staff in various thrilling races along with showcasing the live telecast of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement to students.

The school completely connects and agrees with the Modi’s vision of creating healthy generations.

Keeping the same in mind, the students, under the guidance of sports teacher Vikram, planned a gamut of physical activities for their mentors.

The biggest attraction of the day was the launch of the school’s mascot ‘Gracub’ who immediately gained lively smiles and laughters of students and everyone present.

The students cheered and applauded the display of endurance and agility by their mentors. Aditi Basu Roy, the Principal of the school, and Malaya Paul, Vice Principal, actively participated in all the activities and appreciated the efforts of young organizers. The celebration ended with the formal medal and certificate distribution ceremony for all the winners.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:07 IST