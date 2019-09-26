Little Flowers secretary bags excellence award

delhi

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:40 IST

Education Excellence Awards

Rohit Dua, school secretary, Little Flowers Public School, Shivaji Park, bagged an education excellence award in the category best faculty among senior secondary schools. The award was conferred at the Global Guru’s Conclave 2019 at a city hotel.

Dua was awarded by a jury comprising Arijit Ghosh, Ashok Pandey, Kavita Sanghvi and Dr Anjali Qwatra, director general, Centre of Disaster Risk and Safety, and secretary, Association of British Scholars. The school management congratulated Dua on his achievement

Science Exhibition or A Show Of Young Scientists

Flora Dale Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden, organised a Science and Maths exhibition.

Principal Indu Bhatia inaugurated the exhibition. The budding scientists presented many exhibits based on creative ideas. They were displayed in different laboratories such as biology, physics and chemistry labs. The exhibits were creative and attractive. There were still models, working models and projects, such as hologram, electric cycle, hydro power plant, human heart, water harvesting, smart city, wind mill, grain mill robot arm. The exhibits also included eco-friendly models. Visitors praised the efforts of the students and teachers. Participants explained the functioning of their models. They presented Clinometer, Circle Robot, ATM and mind games on mathematics. Volunteers helped in maintaining discipline.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:39 IST