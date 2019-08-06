Rosary Senior Sec offers career counselling

delhi

Rosary Senior Sec School, Radio Colony, organised a career counselling session for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The job of a career counsellor is comparable to that of a doctor. They first analysed the talent and skills of students, prepared a course structure for advancement in their career, and guided them .

The workshop was possible because of the initiative taken by school principal Rev Fr Vincent D’ Souza and manager Rev Fr J Rebello. The workshop was conducted in two sessions. The first session began with a welcome address by Tulip Goel of Class 12. Eminent counsellor Jitin Chawla conducted the workshop for Classes 11 and 12. He was felicitated by acting headmistress of the senior wing Punam Narula. Chawla also spoke about options for studying abroad and gave a list of top foreign universities and colleges. Ritesh Jain conducted the remaining session. Aakriti of Class 12C thanked Chawla and his team.

Jain conducted the next session for students of Classes 9 and 10. It started with a welcome address by Shubham Rana of Class 10. Ritesh was felicitated by senior school headmistress Sr. Lima. Saumya Jha of Class 10 E thanked Jain, Vibhu and his team for the session.

