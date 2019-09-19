Salwan Public marks French fest

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:19 IST

The French department of Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, organised La Fete Francaise on its premises to bring French students closer to French culture and commemorate the French national day.

An array of colourful events was organised to celebrate the occasion. The programme began with the welcoming of the parents and felicitation of chief guest Maryline Laidin, attaché for cooperation in French language in French Institute in India. The French choir group charged the atmosphere with their symphony, a French number expressing how to live life to the fullest. Next in line, a French role play on the significance of Bastille Day was presented wherein each child spoke with perfect intonation.

Thereafter, the French students came up with a live medley of French songs which mesmerised one and all. The programme concluded with a fusion dance, a blend of Cancan and Kathak which left everyone spellbound. The other highlights of the day were the French exhibition and French food fiesta, an amalgamation of French culture, monuments and cuisine. All these made the occasion a festive one.

The students got a forum to demonstrate their love for the French language. The chief guest enlightened the students with her encouraging words. She spoke about the significance of French language in the world and made the students aware that French is much more than just a language. Principal Seema Malik congratulated Neha Kohli, HOD French, and the entire team for their efforts.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:14 IST