5 key aspects of Budget 2023-24

The Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday was the second Narendra Modi government’s last full-fledged Budget before the 2024 national elections — the government will present a vote on account next year, and the new government will present a full-fledged Budget for nine months in June — and was expected to be completely populist. That it isn’t, although there are some elements of populism in the Budget. This is likely a combination of the government’s desire to ensure macroeconomic stability (the projected fiscal deficit for 2023-24 is 5.9% of the Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, down from 6.4% this year) and its confidence in its ability to win elections. This is the first of the five most significant aspects of the Union Budget 2022-23.

Together, these five aspects have resulted in a Budget that makes for interesting reading, and which is a significant departure from the purely populist document many analysts and commentators expected. We may have to wait until next year’s vote on account for that.