A new chapter begins in J&K

The National Conference-Congress alliance has won a decisive mandate in the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since the abrogation of Article 370 and after the bifurcation of the state into the Union territories (UT) of J&K and Ladakh. The results are significant for a host of reasons and will resonate beyond J&K. Kashmir, India - October. 08, 2024: Supporters of National Conference (NC) celebrate outside the counting center in Srinagar,on 08 October 2024. (Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)--

To start with, this was one of the most keenly watched, peaceful, and intensely competitive assembly polls in J&K, with groups such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, which in the past advocated poll boycott, fielding proxy candidates. It led to a large (63.9%) turnout, over 5% more than in the 2024 general elections but a tad lower than the 2014 assembly poll numbers. Clearly, J&K residents are invested in electoral democracy and keen that their elected representatives have a say in the administration. It is also significant that the voters have mostly supported the political mainstream and ignored other voices, especially those perceived to harbour separatist sentiments: The very ordinary performance of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) illustrates this trend. The big loser in this election is the regional titan People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which has been restricted to just three seats, with party supremo Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, losing in a party stronghold. In the polarised atmosphere of Kashmir Valley, the PDP’s record of running a government in alliance with the BJP went against it and groups like the AIP ate up its radical base. As for the BJP, it can take solace in holding on to its base in the Jammu region, while the Congress has much to introspect, having failed to revive its base south of Pir Panjal.

With elections done, the next step is to restore statehood to J&K at the earliest, as demanded by all political groups in the UT and promised by the Centre. Both the NC, which is set to head the government, and the PDP have promised a revival of Article 370 and the special status it bestows on the UT, but that’s a non-starter. The Supreme Court’s endorsement of the abrogation should be seen as a closure in the matter, and the political mainstream must move on.

Linguistic and ethnic sub-nationalisms have thrived in many parts of India without special constitutional provisions or claiming exceptional status. There is a lesson here for the regional parties in J&K even if the region’s history is unique. These parties may now have to recalibrate their politics to reflect the new reality and reciprocate the trust citizens have shown in electoral democracy as an instrument for social and economic transformation. The mandate is to govern responsibly: The Lieutenant Governor’s office and Centre should ease the task of the government in Srinagar.