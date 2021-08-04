A show of Opposition unity

But this show of unity won’t be enough. On the same day, addressing BJP Members of Parliament (MPs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed the Opposition’s disruption as an insult to Parliament. The BJP’s ability to amplify this message is high. There are reports that even Opposition MPs want Parliament to function but have been vetoed by their leaders. It is also unclear whether this show of Opposition unity will translate into alliances. Most importantly, there is no consensus on the issue of leadership. Until the Opposition overcomes these challenges, the cycle may not go very far.

The Opposition now has a higher degree of synergy. This may be because of a sense of an existential challenge from the BJP and that even if they won’t succeed if they are together, they may well sink if they are separate. It could be because of intermediaries who have relationships across the Opposition spectrum. It could also be because both Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee — the Congress and Trinamool Congress are at the forefront of the Opposition — have leadership ambitions for 2024.

Over breakfast at Delhi’s Constitution Club on Tuesday, hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, all prominent Opposition parties (except the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party) came together to oppose the government on price rise, farm laws, and the Pegasus revelations. Many leaders also cycled to Parliament — to symbolically show the burden high fuel prices was placing on citizens. The optics also helped capture media attention, an art perfected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Opposition believes that it has cornered the government, particularly on price rise, an electorally sensitive issue, and on Pegasus, where the government’s explanation has been less than adequate.

