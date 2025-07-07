A voice of the Global South

The Brics leaders’ declaration at the summit in Rio de Janeiro has highlighted risks posed to global trade by indiscriminate hikes in tariffs. It has also called for urgent reforms to institutions of global governance such as the UN Security Council and the World Bank, reflecting the most pressing concerns of nations in the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Global South had become a “victim of double standards” because of the failure to revamp these institutions and to address the concerns of developing countries related to climate transition and access to technology.

While the leaders’ declaration did not name any particular country, it was obvious the document was referring to the whimsical trade policies of the Trump administration in the US when it spoke of serious concerns about unilateral tariffs that distort trade and are neither transparent nor equitable. Interestingly, the US President took to social media to warn of an extra tariff against countries allying with Brics and engaging in “anti-American policies”. But more than tariffs, the Rio declaration had some of the strongest language ever used in a Brics joint statement to call for the comprehensive revamp of the UNSC so that it can respond to global challenges and support the aspirations of Global South countries to have a greater role in international affairs. Modi too emphasised that global institutions, in their current form, have given the Global South the short shrift in decision-making and have no solutions to conflicts and economic crises.

The declaration reflects the ongoing global churn, a trend exacerbated by the US reducing its role on the international stage and alienating both friends and foes with its inconsistent policies. Herein lies a role for the Brics — to reshape itself as a counterweight to nations of the Global North and hold them accountable for their actions. The references to the situation in Gaza and the condemnation of the military strikes against Iran in the leaders’ declaration point towards that. Whether the Brics member states can consistently speak in a single voice remains to be seen, but the summit in Rio was a clear indication that power equations are being reset amid the global churn. This process, hopefully, could lead to a more evenly balanced global order. In this context, India’s stance offers a path forward at a time when China clearly wishes to be seen as part of the Global North, and its approach towards poor countries is rapidly beginning to resemble that of the West.