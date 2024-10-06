A war that can have no winners

It’s been a year since Hamas launched its ill-conceived and brazen terrorist attacks on Israel that enabled the group to take scores of hostages but led to a debilitating war. Israel’s disproportionate response to the assault has led to the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women, children, and the elderly. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been unable to achieve his stated goals of destroying Hamas and bringing all the hostages home. With Israel’s decision to expand the war to Lebanon, apparently, to decapitate Hezbollah and facilitate the return of Israelis who had fled the northern part of the country, concerns about the violence spiralling out of control have grown. Netanyahu, who just a year ago was desperately clinging to power to avoid facing corruption and fraud charges, today enjoys popular backing within his country. But this has come at a tremendous human cost — nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza and nearly all of them remain trapped, while one million Lebanese have fled their homes in recent days. Netanyahu’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza have triggered fears that he wishes to leave no room for a two-State solution. Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have faced the brunt of Israel’s military might as Netanyahu claims he is destroying an ecosystem of Islamist terror.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 6, 2024. Israel unleashed intense strikes targeting Hezbollah on October 6, almost a year since the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that sparked the war in Gaza.