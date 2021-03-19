A warning for Washington

India will buy the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. This is based on India’s military needs; it has been decided at the highest levels of India’s political leadership, taking into account all variables, including the geopolitical dynamic between the United States (US) and Russia; it is a commitment to Moscow, which, notwithstanding recent differences, has been an old friend of India; and it is in keeping with New Delhi’s sovereign right to ensure its national security. This fact needs to be reasserted, and vigorously so, for the reason that Washington DC needs to hear it clearly, as US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, hopefully is during his meetings in New Delhi during his maiden visit.

The US has a problem with Russia (for some genuine reasons and some apprehensions which are a vestige of a Cold War mindset), and the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is meant to, among other things, deter Russia’s defence industry clients with the threat of secondary sanctions. Washington has imposed sanctions on Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, for its purchase of the S-400 systems. And the Joe Biden administration has not yet made clear whether it will invoke a waiver of sanctions in the case of India or proceed with it. On the eve of Mr Austin’s visit, the Senate foreign relations committee chair, Robert Menendez, wrote to the secretary of defence, asserting that India’s purchase will be a “sanctionable” transaction.

The US needs to take a call. Within India, there remains a substantial segment of opinion — in government, defence forces and in the strategic community — which is wary of Washington’s intentions, especially given the baggage of history when the US has been hostile to India. But three successive prime ministers — Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi — have taken a strategic leap in boosting defence ties with the US. Mr Modi’s government, in particular, has shown courage in signing foundational defence pacts and moving forward with Quad. India too benefits from this, of course, but so does the US. Does Washington want to risk this growing strategic trust with New Delhi, when India is anyway diversifying its defence procurement, of which the US is a growing supplier, by implementing its sanctions framework or will it allow the big picture and need for warm strategic ties to prevail and waive off sanctions? The future of the relationship will hinge on what DC does.