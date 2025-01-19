AI challenge to electoral process

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive asking political parties to label any campaign or promotional material that uses artificial intelligence (AI) or any other digital means is timely but does not go far enough. At a time when democratic processes around the world are being subverted by manipulated audio and visual clips, which are adding to the already dense fog of misinformation shrouding elections, action on AI-generated content needs to be more stringent and strictly enforced. Deepfakes are a unique and evolving problem that needs a more dynamic solution (Getty Images)

In the upcoming Delhi assembly elections too, the controversy has reared its head. The Bharatiya Janata Party has filed multiple first information reports against the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the latter of using AI-edited content to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. The AAP has dismissed the cases as politically motivated. Clearly, an urgent and fair solution to this menace is required.

The poll body’s solution is simplistic at best. “Prominent and easily discernible labelling of Al-generated content would ensure responsible and transparent campaigning and informed voters,” the ECI advisory said. It added that political parties must label all images, videos, audio, or other materials generated or significantly altered using AI with labels such as “AI-generated”, “digitally enhanced” or “synthetic content”. Further, it asked political parties to issue disclaimers in campaign ads and promotional content when they use synthetic content online and offline. This is in line with its advisory in May 2024 that instructed parties to take down deepfakes within three hours of being notified and to not use their social media handles to publish deepfake videos and audio or disseminate any misinformation or synthetically created or modified information that may appear to be true to the recipient. Parties were told to identify and warn those responsible for posting them. The response was tepid and patchy.

Deepfakes are a unique and evolving problem that needs a more dynamic solution. Mere labelling — in the absence of punitive measures or fines — might not act as any deterrent for anyone seeking to create chaos and seed misinformation. Moreover, slow bureaucratic processes might ensure that manipulated narratives spread unchecked in the absence of quick and effective checks. Elections in Western democracies suggest such an eventuality is neither far-fetched nor desirable. ECI must be proactive in safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process.