Apex court could have ended the AMU debate

The Supreme Court did well to overrule the 1967 Azeez Basha judgment that had denied minority status to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The debate about AMU’s minority character has been a political issue, going beyond the specific case of the university to influence the discourse on the constitutional provisions concerning minorities. Hence, the apex court’s elaborations on Article 30 (1), which guarantees linguistic and religious minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice, and the provision of a detailed framework for assessing if an institution can claim minority status under the said constitutional provision, will help clarify issues concerning the administration of minority institutions, especially the autonomy they seek in their functioning. The Court said that an institution cannot be denied minority character because it happened to be one of national importance, it has received grants or land from the government, or a statute instituted it: All these had been flagged by the State while contesting minority status for AMU.

