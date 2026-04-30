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Battles against hate speech

A stringent law could help but the judiciary must ensure that such a statute is not weaponised by the State against dissidents

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:33 pm IST
By HT Editorial, HT Editorial
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In an ideal world, a modern secular republic would not need separate laws curtailing hate speech. Existing provisions clamping reasonable fetters on free speech — as they do in India — would be adequate to deal with elements trying to exploit religious, political or caste-based fault lines for vested interests. In such a world, the police would be impartial in registering cases against those trying to instigate violence.

The top court reminded public figures of their duty to exercise restraint in public discourse, holding that hate speech is antithetical to the constitutional value of fraternity and strikes at the moral fabric of the republic. (HT Archive)

Unfortunately, this is far from an ideal world. Despite orders from the Supreme Court, local administrations often hesitate to book those trying to exploit local disturbances. Many cases against people accused of offending religious feelings are either flimsy or politically motivated. As a result, hate speech flourishes unchecked.

Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s latest order — saying that existing penal laws adequately address hate speech — appears incongruent with reality. The top court reminded public figures of their duty to exercise restraint in public discourse, holding that hate speech is antithetical to the constitutional value of fraternity and strikes at the moral fabric of the republic. But it dismissed the petition seeking separate offences for hate speech and rumour-mongering, describing the petition as “misconceived” in assuming that the field of hate speech remains “legislatively unoccupied”.

 
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