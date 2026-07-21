Can Burnham labour enough for the UK?

UK Prime Minister (PM) Andy Burnham, the seventh occupant of 10, Downing Street since July 2016, inherits an uneasy legacy. His predecessor, Keir Starmer, lasted just a little more than two years in the job despite leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 election. Soon after taking over, the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester, who last served in the UK government in 2010, unveiled a ten-year plan to revive the sluggish economy and restore political stability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

UK Prime Minister (PM) Andy Burnham, the seventh occupant of 10, Downing Street since July 2016, inherits an uneasy legacy. His predecessor, Keir Starmer, lasted just a little more than two years in the job despite leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 election. Soon after taking over, the 56-year-old former mayor of Greater Manchester, who last served in the UK government in 2010, unveiled a ten-year plan to revive the sluggish economy and restore political stability. The time had come, he said, for a “circuit breaker for Britain” that will lead to the biggest changes in 40 years.

PREMIUM The challenges confronting Burnham are sizeable. An inadequately handled cost of living crisis, overstretched public services, the rise of the Reform Party fuelled by concerns over irregular migration, and a slew of other domestic issues are enough to fill up his diary. (Bloomberg)

The challenges confronting Burnham are sizeable. An inadequately handled cost of living crisis, overstretched public services, the rise of the Reform Party fuelled by concerns over irregular migration, and a slew of other domestic issues are enough to fill up his diary. On top of that, working with the European Union on issues such as the Russian war in Ukraine, securing favourable trade alliances, and managing ties with President Donald Trump’s US administration, cannot be an easy thing for a PM with virtually no foreign policy experience. Burnham will have to hit the ground running to avoid replicating the Conservative Party’s leadership crisis; to check the growing support for Reform; and to refurbish the UK’s global image. India will be watching Burnham on the newly operational free trade agreement and the UK’s pledges to forge stronger partnerships in technology, defence and security. To be sure, the days of British exceptionalism are over. Can Burnham go further than mere tax cuts on domestic electricity bills and charge his country for a new era?