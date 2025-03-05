Caste, corruption faultlines in Maharashtra

The welcome resignation of Maharashtra’s food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde is useful to understand the faultlines that run deep in the state’s politics. Beed has been the political stronghold of the Munde family for three decades. Recently, Beed emerged as the epicentre of conflict between the Marathas and OBCs represented by the Munde family, who belong to the Vanjari community. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cognisant of the inflammatory potential of the images, acted decisively and forced Munde to step down. In the long term, Fadnavis will have to resolve the question of Maratha reservation if there’s to be peace in the state (PTI)

In addition, Beed has seen a boom in wind energy projects recently with over 300 companies setting up shop. In a desperately poor region, this boom has led to get-rich-quick land sales, corruption and extortion. Last December, the Maratha village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was allegedly murdered at the behest of Dhananjay Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad because he was trying to stop Karad from extorting ₹2 crore from a company that was setting up a windmill farm in the area. The brutality meted out to him, as revealed in videos shot by the assailants, would appear to be a fallout of the Maratha-Vanjari enmity.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cognisant of the inflammatory potential of the images, acted decisively and forced Munde to step down. In the long term, Fadnavis will have to resolve the question of Maratha reservation if there’s to be peace in the state. He also needs to declare war on corruption. Many state politicians have been accused of corruption, although some of them have been cleared of all charges. The Augean stables await Fadnavis to step in and step up.

.