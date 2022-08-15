Deepening democracy

These are all worries, but the greatest threat may still come from elsewhere. The world over, illiberalism has grown roots when democratic systems are unable to fulfil social and individual expectations. In a country of unmatched diversity, therefore, leaders have to ensure that the economic and social aspirations of a vast pool of young people are catered to, and equal opportunity ensured. This can stave off the vicious cycle of economic hopelessness and sharpening social divisions. The PM and President have rightly focused on creating a road map. A focus on achieving the five pledges outlined by the PM in his address on Monday — development, uprooting colonial slavery, pride in India’s heritage, safeguarding its unity in diversity, and duties of a citizen — can help ensure the pursuit of a more perfect democracy in 2047.

As outlined by both leaders, there is much to celebrate about the democratic experiment, beginning with the audacious and hopeful gamble of expanding the franchise to include every adult person (unlike in older democracies such as the United States, where women and racial minorities received the full vote after long struggles). For the ordinary Indian, the vote remains a responsibility and a promise. In the expansion of voting among women, the gradual removal of social hurdles for lower castes, disabled people and minorities of various hues (remember that dominant communities could once physically stop weaker sections from voting), and the rise of politicians from erstwhile marginalised groups, the democratic experiment has been vindicated. But this success is not unmixed with niggling concerns. For far too long, the health of democratic institutions has been neglected by successive administrations putting their thumb on the scale. As a result, even constitutional institutions remain vulnerable to political pressure, thereby compromising the vital process of checks and balances. And, greater friction between the government and Opposition has meant negotiation and compromise — critical to the smooth functioning of a federal system — have given way to acrimony and grandstanding.

In their speeches to mark 75 years of Independence, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi hailed the miracle that is the thriving of democracy in India. At the turn of Independence, no one expected a country riven by internal dissidence, weak institutions and deep divisions to sustain a democratic form of governance. Indeed, many of the countries that achieved freedom around the same time collapsed into autocratic or party dictatorship systems.

