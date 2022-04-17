Delhi clash: Act without delay

Some arrests have already been made. But there are learnings there too from 2020. The 2020 Delhi riots probe has been dogged by allegations of favouritism, poor evidentiary work and unfair targeting of individuals and communities. Delhi Police should conduct a fair, impartial and transparent probe into the Jahangirpuri violence and bring the culprits, regardless of faith or political background, to justice. Such strong and prompt action will be the best antidote to the communal poison some groups seem determined to spread.

For a country that has a venerable tradition of marking multiple religious festivities with equal fervour, this is a disturbing trend that must be arrested for the country’s tolerant, pluralist core to endure. The administration, political parties (especially the ruling parties in the city and at the Centre) and citizens must take it upon themselves to ensure that festivals don’t turn into spectacles to belittle any community, and that no space is given to groups that provoke and seek to stir passions for petty interests. It is also important to note that, unlike the early hours of disturbance in the 2020 Delhi violence case where the response of the authorities was found sorely lacking, the police were prompt this time, reacting immediately and efficiently to warning signs of strife on the ground. Some local residents have alleged that more policemen should have been present on the ground, and in the initial hours, but it is a matter of relief that the administration was able to stave off large-scale violence in the Capital.

The northwest fringes of the national Capital were roiled by communal violence on Saturday evening, leaving at least seven people with injuries, six of them policemen. The violence, which broke out in the aftermath of a Hindu religious procession passing through the area, brought back disturbing memories of the 2020 Delhi riots that left 53 people dead and hundreds wounded. It is yet unclear what caused the violence. One group blames the members of the procession for allegedly shouting provocative slogans, while others say Muslims started hurling stones from buildings. The circulation of videos with no clarity on what is authentic and what isn’t has further muddied the narrative. The violence came on Hanuman Jayanti, a Hindu religious festival, and followed days of communal tension across seven states that flared up on Ram Navami.

