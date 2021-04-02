Delhi must impose curbs

India is in the middle of another big surge in Covid-19 infections. On Thursday, it saw 81,413 new cases, the highest since October 1. Maharashtra had 43,183 infections, the highest ever in the state. Out of this, Mumbai alone saw 8,646 cases, the highest ever for any city in the country in a single day so far. The state also had a seven-day average of 36,476 cases, against the first wave peak of 22,148. In Delhi, too, the signs were alarming. It registered 2,790 cases on Thursday, up from 1,819 the day before, and this went up to 3,594 on Friday — a 119-day high. The spike led chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to acknowledge that the Capital is witnessing its fourth wave.

Both the State and citizens are responsible for the situation. Vaccination began on January 16 but three precious months have been inadequately utilised, and the Centre has slipped by not approving more vaccines and not opening it up to all adults. Citizens, for their part, have been reckless. Markets are crowded; people are jostling for space in bars and restaurants; the big fat Indian wedding is back; and thousands are marking festivals together. While vaccination must expand and eligible citizens must take the jab, there is no substitute for Covid-appropriate behaviour. And if citizens are unwilling to exercise caution, the administration must put restrictions in place. Hard lockdowns are not the answer, but states and cities need to impose curbs based on data and science. Pune has done it this week – albeit a tad too late – by closing down bars, restaurants, and hotels, and prohibiting or restricting public events. Mumbai has put curbs too, including a night curfew and a bar on public gatherings of more than five people. But this came too late as well. On Friday, CM Uddhav Thackeray acknowledged that the second wave was more severe than the first, and warned citizens of the possibility of a full lockdown in two days.

Delhi had an opportunity to be proactive instead of reactive, and get ahead of the curve. But by refusing to introduce any curbs, and only banking on vaccination and medical infrastructure, the city runs the risk of going down Maharashtra’s path. Governments are understandably cautious because of the economic implications of restrictions, but an unchecked public health crisis will end up taking a much heavier toll. Greater citizen responsibility, aided by the State’s diktat if necessary, and aggressive vaccination, is the only way out. Delhi can still set things right if it acts fast.