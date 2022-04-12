Delhi’s day out in DC

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the United States (US) got off to an unusual – and positive – start when President Joe Biden decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual conversation. The Biden-Modi chat, attended by India’s foreign and defence minister and the US secretary of state, secretary of defense and national security advisor, marked the coming together of the top decision-makers in both countries, and was a signal of the importance both countries placed on the partnership. When supplemented with the 2+2 joint statement and ministerial remarks, three features of the India-US relationship stand out.

One, India and the US are not on the same page on Ukraine, but have found a way to underplay the divergences and focus on the convergences. The US wants India to speak up more clearly against Russia and reduce its engagement with Moscow. But it also recognises the historic nature of India-Russia ties – it was striking to hear both the White House spokesperson and Antony Blinken essential defend the Indian position. Both countries want an end to the violence, they don’t want killings of civilians, and they want to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in terms of food supplies. Washington has been polite and measured, and Delhi has done well to adapt its position as the situation evolves. This remains a work in progress, but the political direction on how to manage differences has been laid down.

Two, India and the US know that the Chinese challenge in Indo-Pacific is the real threat and the best way to contain Beijing is to work together. Washington is vocal about it – Lloyd Austin spoke about Beijing’s belligerence thrice on separate occasions on Monday, including with an open commitment to help India safeguard its sovereignty – and Delhi is circumspect about publicly articulating its concerns. But privately, India is pleased that the US remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and hasn’t let the Russia challenge distract it from China. And three, both countries know that to counter the Chinese threat, as well as to secure and improve the lives of their own citizens, working across domains – defence, space, cyber, health, climate, education – is important. Progress on some fronts is more rapid than on others. There remain hitches, including the US’s concerns on human rights in India. But the remarkable commitment displayed by America’s top leadership to nurturing ties, and India’s recognition of the value of the US partnership, shows that both countries have their eyes on the big picture. Sustain it.