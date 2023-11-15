Disquiet on the Myanmar front

Anti-junta resistance forces in Myanmar have registered a string of military victories since they launched a coordinated offensive near the border with China last month, putting tremendous pressure on the State Administration Council, which has ruled the country since the coup of February 2021. The offensive, named Operation 1027 after the date when it started, was initiated by an alliance of three resistance groups in Shan State, and their successes led to similar campaigns in several other parts of Myanmar. Since the weekend, several People’s Defence Force groups and ethnic resistance organisations have carried out attacks on military camps and trade routes in Chin and Kachin States and Sagaing Region, which border India. The fighters, using drones and resorting to asymmetric warfare, have taken control of towns and military camps near the only two official border crossings with India, leading to the exodus of thousands of Myanmar citizens and dozens of military personnel to Mizoram. The UN has said that about 90,000 people have been displaced by the intensified fighting. Significantly, the resistance groups have set aside ethnic divisions and past political affiliations – some were earlier aligned with the junta — to take on Myanmar’s military. Their operations appear to be aimed at gaining control of key military positions and trade routes with China and India. While border trade with India remains small, the rebels have taken control of Chinshwehaw, a key route for $1.8-billion in annual trade with China. Scores of military and police personnel have surrendered at several locations while others have abandoned their positions.

PREMIUM Members of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army pose for a photograph in front of the seized army's infantry battalion in Kunlong township in Shan state, Myanmar on Nov. 12. (AP)