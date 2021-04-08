Don’t declare a net-zero goal

John Kerry, the United States (US) president’s special envoy on climate, was in India this week for discussions on the climate crisis. During his meeting with Mr Kerry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s commitment to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement, and pointed out that it is among the few countries on track to meet these commitments. Mr Kerry noted that the US would support India’s climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and finance.

After taking charge, US president Joe Biden announced his country’s return to the Paris climate accord, and is likely to announce a net-zero emission target — the new buzzword in climate diplomacy — for 2050. Achieving net-zero emission implies that all remaining human-caused greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are balanced by removing GHGs from the atmosphere. Though diplomatic pressure is building up (58 countries have announced net-zero emission targets), and the US is pushing India to make a similar announcement, New Delhi must resist the pressure, while being constructive. Some believe that such a bold pledge will help India emerge as a climate leader. But this view ignores the fact that under the principle of “common but differentiated responsibility”, richer countries must lead in paying for their historically high emissions. It also ignores the shift in the Indian mindset on the issue, particularly under this government.

India is the only G-20 country whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 2°C. And do note, the global pact does not have any provision of a net-zero emission target. Instead, India’s plan, as climate scholar Navroz Dubash wrote in these pages, should be based on near-term actions, institutional strengthening, and a combination of mid- and long-term targets. India must do more to balance climate and development, shore up adaption strategies, firm up climate action plans at all administrative levels, and invest more in green tech. But limiting itself to a net-zero timeline is not prudent, given India’s developmental requirements and the finances involved in the transition. The US should recognise India’s self-driven progress on the issue, improve its own dismal record of providing green finance and technology, and stop pressuring countries, which are bearing the burden of the historical mistakes of the developed world. That is the way forward in the realm of climate collaboration.