Home / Editorials / Don’t dilute green safeguards
editorials

Don’t dilute green safeguards

Economic growth is a key national imperative. But it will not be possible to sustain high growth by using short-cuts.
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:32 PM IST
The economy and the environment are interlinked in more ways than one (HT Photo)

Last week, the environment ministry allowed companies in several industries to expand capacity, based on a self-certification that their operations will not increase the pollution load. This is in line with the amendments in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, in 2016 and 2020, which introduced the principles of “no increase in pollution load”, and exemption from seeking environment clearance if the resultant increase of production capacity was less than 50%.

This was expanded in a March 2021 notification, which allowed any amount of expansion — applicable to industries such as coal-washing, mineral processing, pesticides, fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals such as paint, cement, petrochemicals, and sugar, which already have a gigantic environmental footprint. This fast-track clearance can harm the environment as well as lives and livelihoods. Prior to these exemptions, an EIA could systematically examine both beneficial and adverse consequences of the project and plan for mitigation in the project-planning cycle. Importantly, the local communities had a chance to voice their opinions. An example is the Andaman water aerodrome project. The green assessment of this new project has established that the site for the construction of the terminal building and associate infrastructure will impact mangroves, which are natural green barriers, and that the local administration has no mitigation plan. A ministry panel has now raised questions, based on this EIA.

Economic growth is a key national imperative. But it will not be possible to sustain high growth by using short-cuts. The economy and the environment are interlinked in more ways than one.

Last week, the environment ministry allowed companies in several industries to expand capacity, based on a self-certification that their operations will not increase the pollution load. This is in line with the amendments in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, in 2016 and 2020, which introduced the principles of “no increase in pollution load”, and exemption from seeking environment clearance if the resultant increase of production capacity was less than 50%.

This was expanded in a March 2021 notification, which allowed any amount of expansion — applicable to industries such as coal-washing, mineral processing, pesticides, fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals such as paint, cement, petrochemicals, and sugar, which already have a gigantic environmental footprint. This fast-track clearance can harm the environment as well as lives and livelihoods. Prior to these exemptions, an EIA could systematically examine both beneficial and adverse consequences of the project and plan for mitigation in the project-planning cycle. Importantly, the local communities had a chance to voice their opinions. An example is the Andaman water aerodrome project. The green assessment of this new project has established that the site for the construction of the terminal building and associate infrastructure will impact mangroves, which are natural green barriers, and that the local administration has no mitigation plan. A ministry panel has now raised questions, based on this EIA.

Economic growth is a key national imperative. But it will not be possible to sustain high growth by using short-cuts. The economy and the environment are interlinked in more ways than one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP