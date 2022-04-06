Don’t weaponise religious festivals

Even if this were not the case, commerce and livelihoods cannot be subject to the whims of fringe groups, and elected bodies such as municipalities have a responsibility to uphold constitutional rights. The administration cannot shirk its responsibility to protect establishments from vigilantism by saying no formal order was pronounced, and it is its remit to dispel any apprehension of violence. Meat sellers have become a soft target for groups looking to score quick political points. It is the duty of the administration to ensure they’re thwarted.

This is both unfortunate and untrue. In any mature democracy, individual rights and civil liberties are accorded highest respect, and are curtailed only for issues of national importance. Those demanding the closure of meat shops should know that a majority of the country eats meat – data from the fourth round of the National Family Health Survey show roughly seven in 10 people consume some form of meat – and dietary patterns differ by community, caste and faith, with upper caste groups showing greater proclivity towards vegetarian food.

Regrettably, in recent years, religious events have increasingly been weaponised for sectarian purposes and used to foment intolerance. The latest example of this came from the national Capital this week when the mayors of two municipal corporations called for a closure of meat shops during the Hindu festival of Navratri, and the fear of vigilantism compelled several shopkeepers to down shutters a day later. It is no coincidence that this episode came amid similar calls in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka – in all places Right-wing groups claiming shops selling meat during the Hindu festival hurt the religious sentiments of the majority community.

For decades, Indian festivals emblemised the country’s intrinsic multiculturalism and tolerance for all faiths and religious expressions. They were seen as melting pots of diverse influences where traditions met without animosity.

For decades, Indian festivals emblemised the country’s intrinsic multiculturalism and tolerance for all faiths and religious expressions. They were seen as melting pots of diverse influences where traditions met without animosity.

