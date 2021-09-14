Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / End the delusion on Pakistan
editorials

End the delusion on Pakistan

For 20 years, Islamabad sold a story of indispensability to Washington. The outcome was a humiliating US exit from Afghanistan. It is time for the American establishment to end its delusion on Pakistan
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 06:01 PM IST
PREMIUM
US secretary of state Antony Blinken. (File photo)

A State, a nuclear-armed State, first, as a matter of conscious policy, indoctrinates society with religious extremism. Then, it begins creating, funding, arming and legitimising groups which are committed to the politics of violence and terror. This State, once again as a matter of conscious policy, exports this terror to both the east and west of its borders. When international pressure builds up to crack down on such groups, the State pretends to do so — while covertly, and not so covertly, continuing to back its proxies. Eventually, to its west, the proxy wins. The world is exasperated, but then this State projects itself as the only player with the leverage to tame the violent impulses of its own proxies, which it helped put in power in the first place.

Also Read | On climate, the Delhi-DC dynamic

This has been the story of Pakistan’s geopolitical strategy for the last 30 years. And it is remarkable that despite substantial evidence that the return of a medieval, barbaric, potentially terror-sponsoring regime in Afghanistan is primarily a function of Pakistan’s support, any serious player would still give Islamabad and Rawalpindi the benefit of doubt. Of course, such a cynical strategy not just inflicts costs on the world, but causes enormous destruction internally — as Pakistan’s slide indicates. But that is for Pakistan to worry about.

What the world must do is have a clear-eyed recognition of the threat a State poses. And that is why United States (US) secretary of state, Antony Blinken’s remarks on Friday, where he indicated that the US is aware of Pakistan’s duplicitousness and is reviewing ties, is important. For 20 years, Islamabad sold a story of indispensability to Washington. The outcome was a humiliating US exit from Afghanistan. It is time for the American establishment to end its delusion on Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES

A State, a nuclear-armed State, first, as a matter of conscious policy, indoctrinates society with religious extremism. Then, it begins creating, funding, arming and legitimising groups which are committed to the politics of violence and terror. This State, once again as a matter of conscious policy, exports this terror to both the east and west of its borders. When international pressure builds up to crack down on such groups, the State pretends to do so — while covertly, and not so covertly, continuing to back its proxies. Eventually, to its west, the proxy wins. The world is exasperated, but then this State projects itself as the only player with the leverage to tame the violent impulses of its own proxies, which it helped put in power in the first place.

Also Read | On climate, the Delhi-DC dynamic

This has been the story of Pakistan’s geopolitical strategy for the last 30 years. And it is remarkable that despite substantial evidence that the return of a medieval, barbaric, potentially terror-sponsoring regime in Afghanistan is primarily a function of Pakistan’s support, any serious player would still give Islamabad and Rawalpindi the benefit of doubt. Of course, such a cynical strategy not just inflicts costs on the world, but causes enormous destruction internally — as Pakistan’s slide indicates. But that is for Pakistan to worry about.

What the world must do is have a clear-eyed recognition of the threat a State poses. And that is why United States (US) secretary of state, Antony Blinken’s remarks on Friday, where he indicated that the US is aware of Pakistan’s duplicitousness and is reviewing ties, is important. For 20 years, Islamabad sold a story of indispensability to Washington. The outcome was a humiliating US exit from Afghanistan. It is time for the American establishment to end its delusion on Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On climate, the Delhi-DC dynamic

The structural shift in Indian agriculture is worrying

Don’t communalise UP polls

Gujarat: The BJP’s poll card
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP