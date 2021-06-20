Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, flies away
editorials

Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, flies away

His family was killed during Partition, and Singh, who escaped to India, stumbled on running as a sport during his military training days. Now, he has flown away, leaving a nation in debt and grief.
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
By 1958, two national records for the 200m and 400m were in the bag, and he had become India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist (AP)

India may well win an elusive, and prized track and field Gold at the coming Tokyo Olympics, which would be the only fitting tribute to Milkha Singh, the incomparable athlete who died of Covid-19 at the age of 91 on Friday. For a man who came to be known as the Flying Sikh, running began in his poverty-stricken school days when he ran 10km to and from school in Muzaffargarh (now Pakistan). His family was killed during Partition, and Singh, who escaped to India, stumbled on running as a sport during his military training days.

Milkha Singh was never one to rest on his laurels. By 1958, two national records for the 200m and 400m were in the bag, and he had become India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist. But, Singh’s greatest performance ever was perhaps in the 1960 Olympics in Rome, where he missed the bronze by a heartbreaking 0.13 seconds. Otis Davis, who won that race, in a tribute in this newspaper, described Singh as a great and very fast runner. Generations of Indians, and almost every Indian sportsperson from PT Usha to Dipa Karmakar to Sachin Tendulkar, have drawn inspiration from him.

Though Partition robbed Singh of his most priceless possession, his parents and extended family, he held no bitterness against Pakistan from where he had to flee, as captured in the film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He said, “Whenever I ran, India and Pakistan both ran with me”. His duel on the track with Pakistan’s great athlete Abdul Khaliq, whom he beat in Lahore in a photo finish, led that country’s then president Ayub Khan to tell Singh, “You did not run today, you flew.” Milkha Singh has flown away, leaving a nation in debt and grief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP