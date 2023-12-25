Gaza shadow looms over the Red Sea

On Sunday, the US claimed that the drone that hit an India-bound ship was fired from Iran. Though Tehran has denied the claim, the prospect of the Gaza war spreading beyond its immediate location looms large. Since October 7, when Hamas launched a terror strike within Israel killing over 1,200 people, over 20,000 Gazans have been killed and almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are displaced. The Arab nations, which have been mending fences with Israel, have been engaged in quiet diplomacy, but non-State actors in the region, such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen, are threatening to expand the theatre of war, or at least hurt the world economy that is yet to recover since Covid and the Ukraine war. Since October, at least 15 vessels in the Red Sea have been hit by the Houthis.

PREMIUM A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea(via REUTERS)