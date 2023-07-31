Green Card barriers need urgent attention

Green Card barriers disproportionately affect Indian tech professionals, who constitute a large chunk of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent pool, playing a crucial role in maintaining Washington’s competitive edge. Long delays are a vexing wrinkle in an otherwise blossoming relationship. This should be addressed at the earliest for it can erode goodwill accrued organically over decades.

The relationship between the United States and India is today on a strong footing, but long before the two warmed up to each other in the manner that they have, a robust Indian diaspora in the US formed a people-to-people bridge between the two great democracies. The instrumental role played by Indian-Americans – now comprising 2.7 million people with significant heft in economic and political spheres – was acknowledged by both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent State visit earlier this year. This is why the demand by a group of US lawmakers, who urged the Biden administration to prioritise Green Card applicants from India, and reduce the wait period from a staggering 195 years in terms of the current backlog, is important. The demand from 56 lawmakers is bipartisan, underlining this is a key issue that is beyond politics. The protracted delays, no doubt engendered by the pandemic but also made worse by administrative gaps, cast a shadow on bilateral ties. In the past, the White House has directly taken cognisance of the long wait times for an interview at the American consulate . Now that India has a full-time US envoy in Eric Garcetti, resolving this needs to be prioritised.

The relationship between the United States and India is today on a strong footing, but long before the two warmed up to each other in the manner that they have, a robust Indian diaspora in the US formed a people-to-people bridge between the two great democracies. The instrumental role played by Indian-Americans – now comprising 2.7 million people with significant heft in economic and political spheres – was acknowledged by both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent State visit earlier this year. This is why the demand by a group of US lawmakers, who urged the Biden administration to prioritise Green Card applicants from India, and reduce the wait period from a staggering 195 years in terms of the current backlog, is important. The demand from 56 lawmakers is bipartisan, underlining this is a key issue that is beyond politics. The protracted delays, no doubt engendered by the pandemic but also made worse by administrative gaps, cast a shadow on bilateral ties. In the past, the White House has directly taken cognisance of the long wait times for an interview at the American consulate . Now that India has a full-time US envoy in Eric Garcetti, resolving this needs to be prioritised.

PREMIUM Green Card barriers disproportionately affect Indian tech professionals,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Green Card barriers disproportionately affect Indian tech professionals, who constitute a large chunk of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent pool, playing a crucial role in maintaining Washington’s competitive edge. Long delays are a vexing wrinkle in an otherwise blossoming relationship. This should be addressed at the earliest for it can erode goodwill accrued organically over decades.