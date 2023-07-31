Green Card barriers need urgent attention

The relationship between the United States and India is today on a strong footing, but long before the two warmed up to each other in the manner that they have, a robust Indian diaspora in the US formed a people-to-people bridge between the two great democracies. The instrumental role played by Indian-Americans – now comprising 2.7 million people with significant heft in economic and political spheres – was acknowledged by both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent State visit earlier this year. This is why the demand by a group of US lawmakers, who urged the Biden administration to prioritise Green Card applicants from India, and reduce the wait period from a staggering 195 years in terms of the current backlog, is important. The demand from 56 lawmakers is bipartisan, underlining this is a key issue that is beyond politics. The protracted delays, no doubt engendered by the pandemic but also made worse by administrative gaps, cast a shadow on bilateral ties. In the past, the White House has directly taken cognisance of the long wait times for an interview at the American consulate . Now that India has a full-time US envoy in Eric Garcetti, resolving this needs to be prioritised. PREMIUM Green Card barriers disproportionately affect Indian tech professionals,