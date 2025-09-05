In Manipur, a ray of hope

After more than two years of tumult that has not only torn apart Manipur but also created seemingly unbridgeable chasms between communities, the state appears to be taking tentative steps toward peace. This week, the Centre signed a landmark tripartite agreement with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the state government, and convinced protesters to restart traffic on an arterial highway that was blocked for two years. The twin developments are significant , and coupled with the fact that fewer instances of violence have been reported since President’s Rule was imposed in the state in February, they represent tangible progress in a volatile sociopolitical landscape. The agreement’s immediate practical impact (the reopening of NH-2) addresses one of the most visible symbols of the state’s divisions. For two years, blockades on this route effectively partitioned Manipur between the Meitei-dominated valley districts and the Kuki-Zo hill areas. The restoration of movement on NH-2 is a crucial step toward normalising daily life and economic activity.

Similarly, the new Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed between the MHA, Manipur government, and Kuki National Organisation and United People’s Front on re-negotiated terms is a landmark moment. A similar pact was abruptly terminated by then CM, N Biren Singh, in March 2023 — two months before violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis. This unilateral termination was seen as contributing to the deteriorating community relations and removed a key check on the proliferation of arms and militancy that security agencies struggled to tamp down over the next two years. The new pact seems more stringent than its predecessor, with strict benchmarks for the locations of camps, relocation of weapons and monitoring.

The violence of the past two years claimed at least 260 lives and displaced 50,000 people; thus, any progress toward dialogue and de-escalation deserves careful attention and applause. The breakdown in community relations meant that faith in law and order evaporated even as the State apparatus splintered on sectarian lines and politicians manipulated kinship allegiances. This newspaper has expressed earlier its lack of confidence in Biren Singh’s leadership; he appeared to have lost the trust of a significant chunk of his constituents. This meant that meaningful political dialogue remained stillborn and militant ideologies hardened positions on both sides, pulling more communities into the vortex of violence. Reversing this trend will be painstaking and challenging, but not impossible.

Any hope must be tempered by an acknowledgment of the complexity of the ground situation. Even on Thursday, the acerbic responses by Meitei groups — describing the agreement as adding “fuel to the fire” — reflected the deep-seated mistrust still seeded in Manipur. Despite thousands of security personnel, sporadic violence has continued. Previous attempts to restore normalcy, including initiatives to start bus services that resulted in civilian casualties, underscore how quickly progress can unravel. The core issues driving the conflict — identity, land rights, political representation, and economic opportunities — remain largely unaddressed by security measures alone. Progress towards peace will depend on whether the new SoO can serve as a foundation for political dialogue addressing these deeper grievances. The PM’s potential visit to the region — he might visit the state on September 13, though no official announcements have been made — can perhaps move the needle on wide-ranging negotiations and genuine political progress.