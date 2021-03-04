Home / Editorials / In polls, don’t disturb social harmony | HT Editorial
editorials

In polls, don’t disturb social harmony | HT Editorial

The BJP, as well as parties which claim to be secular or represent minority interests, must exercise responsibility in their campaign, for Hindu-Muslim harmony is essential for national unity
By HT Editorial
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST
It is tempting in an electoral democracy to leverage group identities, particularly on the contested axis of religion (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

This year’s elections for legislative assemblies are important not just in terms of determining the political balance of power nationally and the power configuration in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The polls are also important because they will shape social relations between Hindus and Muslims in key geographical regions, where both communities coexist but also have a history of volatile relations.

In three states in particular, the religious dimension is important. Muslims constitute around a third of the population in Assam, and at least a fourth of the population in West Bengal and Kerala (which also has close to 20% Christians). In all three states, but particularly in the eastern states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to consolidate the Hindu vote. Its campaign, in characteristic fashion, has elements of dog-whistle politics against minorities. At the same time, in all three states, there is a range of smaller Muslim formations, and bigger “secular” formations, which hope to consolidate the Muslim vote. Their campaign, too, in a characteristic manner, has elements which may deepen the already existing fears among the community about the rise of majoritarianism.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scrap the sedition law | HT Editorial

The dangers of populism

The challenge within the Congress

Women’s right to autonomy, justice | HT Editorial

It is tempting in an electoral democracy to leverage group identities, particularly on the contested axis of religion. But a polarised campaign which deepens the Hindu-Muslim divide goes against the spirit of the Constitution, leaves long-lasting political scars, creates conflicts, and makes the task of governance — irrespective of who wins — more challenging. The BJP, as well as parties which claim to be secular or represent minority interests, must exercise responsibility in their campaign, for Hindu-Muslim harmony is essential for national unity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP