India as an emerging chess superpower

There was perhaps no better way to show that India has arrived as a chess nation than by clinching its first-ever gold medal at the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad. With a record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section, this is the tournament where strength is measured by the depth of talent that a country possesses, and India’s spell-binding performance shows that the surge in the number of grand masters (GMs) isn’t just a number. Until 2010, India had a total of 23 GMs. People knew about chess thanks to India’s first GM, Viswanathan Anand, and even though there were others, the sport and its coverage were largely restricted to him. Now, the number of GMs has surged past 80, there are five players with a “Super GM” Elo rating of 2,700 or higher, five Indian players are ranked in the top 25 of the world, and one of them, D Gukesh, is going to battle for the title of world champion in November.

D Gukesh of India competes in the Chess Olympiad. (AP)