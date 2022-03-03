Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / India should nurture women’s cricket
editorials

India should nurture women’s cricket

Every time the women’s team has journeyed to a Cup final, there has been renewed hope that things will finally change for women’s cricket.
PREMIUM
Women’s cricket is neglected in India — cricket’s epicentre in terms of popularity and finances. (BCCI)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

Finalists in 2005. Finalists in 2017. Never won. That’s India’s record at the Women’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Despite not having won a trophy, the fact that the team has played two ODI World Cup finals — and a T20 World Cup final —is testament to the grit, ambition and skills of India’s women cricketers. Why? Because women’s cricket is neglected in India — cricket’s epicentre in terms of popularity and finances.

Every time the women’s team has journeyed to a Cup final, there has been renewed hope that things will finally change for women’s cricket. No luck. The women’s team, for example, went an entire year without playing a match post the 2020 World Cup final (the pandemic was only partly to blame, since male cricketers played many matches, including the Indian Premier League). There isn’t even an IPL-style T20 league for women in India. There is no national Under-16 tournament or a coordinated junior programme to pick talent early. The pay gap between the women’s and men’s national cricketers is so wide that it’s laughable to even compare.

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s cricket team — riding on domestic tournaments, a thoughtful grassroots system, the world’s best women’s T20 league and equal infrastructure for men and women national teams — has shown what investment in a sport can do. The team went on a 26-ODI winning spree, the best such streak by any team, men’s or women’s, between 2018 and 2021. The streak was halted by India. When Mithali Raj, the highest run-getter in women’s cricket, leads her team in what will be her fifth World Cup, she would be hoping, yet again, that things will change for them back home.

RELATED STORIES

Finalists in 2005. Finalists in 2017. Never won. That’s India’s record at the Women’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Despite not having won a trophy, the fact that the team has played two ODI World Cup finals — and a T20 World Cup final —is testament to the grit, ambition and skills of India’s women cricketers. Why? Because women’s cricket is neglected in India — cricket’s epicentre in terms of popularity and finances.

Every time the women’s team has journeyed to a Cup final, there has been renewed hope that things will finally change for women’s cricket. No luck. The women’s team, for example, went an entire year without playing a match post the 2020 World Cup final (the pandemic was only partly to blame, since male cricketers played many matches, including the Indian Premier League). There isn’t even an IPL-style T20 league for women in India. There is no national Under-16 tournament or a coordinated junior programme to pick talent early. The pay gap between the women’s and men’s national cricketers is so wide that it’s laughable to even compare.

Meanwhile, the Australian women’s cricket team — riding on domestic tournaments, a thoughtful grassroots system, the world’s best women’s T20 league and equal infrastructure for men and women national teams — has shown what investment in a sport can do. The team went on a 26-ODI winning spree, the best such streak by any team, men’s or women’s, between 2018 and 2021. The streak was halted by India. When Mithali Raj, the highest run-getter in women’s cricket, leads her team in what will be her fifth World Cup, she would be hoping, yet again, that things will change for them back home.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP