India’s interests must come first

This does not mean India should sever diplomatic or economic ties with Israel. Rather, India should return to a more balanced policy that engages all major actors in West Asia while maintaining an independent voice. A number of people, both in the establishment and in the streets, believe in Israel’s right to be as belligerent as possible in the name of security. Popular fascination with Israeli agencies’ heavy-handedness in dealing with Palestinians and admiration for increased securitisation may take a while to cool down. The government, however, must pivot towards a policy of greater autonomy in asking allies to stop jeopardising India’s national interests. India, and Indian interests should always come first.

Israel’s current conduct in Lebanon raises further concerns, both of principles and practicality. In recent months, Israeli strikes in Lebanon to neutralise Hezbollah have killed civilians, just like in Gaza, and intensified the conflict. Now, thanks to Israel’s single-mindedness around containing Iran and its proxies, the nascent US-Iran peace deal is in jeopardy and the Strait of Hormuz may be blocked again. The Indian economy, which was tentatively beginning to exhale, is again faced with a crisis of significant magnitude. India has historically championed strategic autonomy — the principle that national interests should not be subordinated to any geopolitical bloc. Aligning too closely with Israel risks undermining that tradition. It also creates a perception of inconsistency in India’s long-standing support for anti-colonial struggles, Palestinian self-determination, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

It is time for India to rethink its alignment with Israel. Our growing strategic partnership may have delivered defence technology and intelligence cooperation, but the war in West Asia underscores why New Delhi should avoid becoming too closely aligned with Tel Aviv. Israel’s military actions in Lebanon have exposed the dangers of tying India’s foreign policy to a regional actor committed to bellicosity. Since early this year, the US and Israel have conducted military operations against Iran, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass. The conflict has already disrupted energy markets and resulted in a significant ripple impact. For India, which imports the majority of its crude oil and relies heavily on maritime trade routes in the Gulf, regional stability is a vital national interest. A foreign policy perceived as favouring one side in this conflict risks damaging India’s ties with key energy partners such as Iran and the Arab Gulf States. Growing opposition for Israel in Europe should also be heeded by India for the sake of its economic interests.

It is time for India to rethink its alignment with Israel. Our growing strategic partnership may have delivered defence technology and intelligence cooperation, but the war in West Asia underscores why New Delhi should avoid becoming too closely aligned with Tel Aviv. Israel’s military actions in Lebanon have exposed the dangers of tying India’s foreign policy to a regional actor committed to bellicosity. Since early this year, the US and Israel have conducted military operations against Iran, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass. The conflict has already disrupted energy markets and resulted in a significant ripple impact. For India, which imports the majority of its crude oil and relies heavily on maritime trade routes in the Gulf, regional stability is a vital national interest. A foreign policy perceived as favouring one side in this conflict risks damaging India’s ties with key energy partners such as Iran and the Arab Gulf States. Growing opposition for Israel in Europe should also be heeded by India for the sake of its economic interests.

PREMIUM Israel’s current conduct in Lebanon raises further concerns, both of principles and practicality. In recent months, Israeli strikes in Lebanon to neutralise Hezbollah have killed civilians, just like in Gaza, and intensified the conflict. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Israel’s current conduct in Lebanon raises further concerns, both of principles and practicality. In recent months, Israeli strikes in Lebanon to neutralise Hezbollah have killed civilians, just like in Gaza, and intensified the conflict. Now, thanks to Israel’s single-mindedness around containing Iran and its proxies, the nascent US-Iran peace deal is in jeopardy and the Strait of Hormuz may be blocked again. The Indian economy, which was tentatively beginning to exhale, is again faced with a crisis of significant magnitude. India has historically championed strategic autonomy — the principle that national interests should not be subordinated to any geopolitical bloc. Aligning too closely with Israel risks undermining that tradition. It also creates a perception of inconsistency in India’s long-standing support for anti-colonial struggles, Palestinian self-determination, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This does not mean India should sever diplomatic or economic ties with Israel. Rather, India should return to a more balanced policy that engages all major actors in West Asia while maintaining an independent voice. A number of people, both in the establishment and in the streets, believe in Israel’s right to be as belligerent as possible in the name of security. Popular fascination with Israeli agencies’ heavy-handedness in dealing with Palestinians and admiration for increased securitisation may take a while to cool down. The government, however, must pivot towards a policy of greater autonomy in asking allies to stop jeopardising India’s national interests. India, and Indian interests should always come first. {{/usCountry}}