close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Justice for Bilkis Bano

Justice for Bilkis Bano

ByHT Editorial
Jan 08, 2024 09:10 PM IST

Reversal of remissions in the Gujarat riots case is a welcome corrective measure

The Supreme Court (SC) has done well to quash the remission orders of 11 persons convicted of rape and murder and sentenced to life in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case. The convicts, who were released from prison in August 2022, will need to return to jail within two weeks and serve the rest of their sentence in prison. The reprieve enjoyed by these men, who were publicly felicitated in Gujarat on their release, was a blot on the justice system and cast a shadow even on the formidable record of the SC, which had ensured a fair closure for many riot victims — the apex court had monitored the investigation and trial in nine of the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

Bilkis Bano. PREMIUM
Bilkis Bano.

At one level, the judgment was on technical grounds. Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan ruled on Monday that the Gujarat government was not the appropriate authority to pass the orders and that remission could be considered only by the government of the state where the trial was held. The trial in Bilkis Bano was held in Maharashtra after it was shifted out of Gujarat on the orders of the SC. A CBI court in 2008 held 13 persons guilty of raping Bano, her mother and three other women, and killing seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter; 11 of the guilty were sentenced to life, which was upheld later by the Bombay high court. One of the convicts pleaded early remission before the SC in 2022 on the grounds that he had served 15 years of imprisonment. He hid the fact that the Gujarat high court had asked the petitioner to plead remission in Maharashtra and the court there had given its opinion on it, from the SC, which considered the plea and passed it to the Gujarat government for action. On Independence Day (August 15, 2022), four months ahead of assembly elections in the state, 11 of the convicts were set free by the Gujarat government. In its Monday order, the SC said the remission was obtained through ‘fraud’. Clearly, due diligence was compromised by the government and the previous bench of the SC itself. Remissions are not unusual in the case of life convicts, but they are rarely (if ever) extended to people convicted of heinous crimes such as murder and rape. The accused can now approach the Maharashtra government, but at this stage, the state should not further her ordeal. Bano and her family have been brave and relentless in pursuing justice — twice over. That should stay.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out